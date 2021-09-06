Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 56.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 848,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $266.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

