Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.