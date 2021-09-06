Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,313 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 285.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

