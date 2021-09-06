Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

