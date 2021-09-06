Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

