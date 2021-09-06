Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

