$3.35 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.57. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $226.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

