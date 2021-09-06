TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $666.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

