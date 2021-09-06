Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.