Algorand One Day Trading Volume Tops $381.03 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $381.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00095145 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00354489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.71 or 0.02386808 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,762,342,784 coins and its circulating supply is 3,522,737,390 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

