Metronome One Day Volume Reaches $24,037.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00010323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $64.31 million and $24,037.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00157215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00218172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.84 or 0.07590372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.25 or 1.00060315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.01 or 0.00969711 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,367,214 coins and its circulating supply is 12,080,840 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

