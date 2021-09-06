STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $19,389.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00157215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00218172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.84 or 0.07590372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.25 or 1.00060315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.01 or 0.00969711 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

