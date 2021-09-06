Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,900 by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,107.69 ($79.80).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,381 ($70.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,822.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,926.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.