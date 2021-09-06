Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

