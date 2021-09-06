DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.60.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

