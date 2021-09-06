Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

