Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $468.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.97 and its 200 day moving average is $367.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $468.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

