ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $125.07 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.23.

