PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

PDC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

