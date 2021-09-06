Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $19.85.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
