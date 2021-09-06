Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Thorney Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

About Thorney Opportunities

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

