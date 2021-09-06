Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SLP opened at GBX 101.45 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.25. The stock has a market cap of £276.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

