RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 261,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.74 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,223 shares of company stock worth $31,053,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

