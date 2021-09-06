Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Reduced by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,029 shares of company stock worth $38,774,739. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $514.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.31 and its 200-day moving average is $437.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

