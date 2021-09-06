Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 260,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $141.39 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.