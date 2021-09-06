Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM opened at $8.40 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

