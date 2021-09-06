$0.66 EPS Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. PTC posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

