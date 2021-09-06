adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in adidas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $177.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas AG has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

