Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.