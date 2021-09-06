Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

