East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

