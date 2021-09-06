$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

