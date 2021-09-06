Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $807,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $145.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

