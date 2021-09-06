$0.83 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HLIO opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,992,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

