Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $850,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $65.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

