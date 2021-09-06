The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $218.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

