Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

