Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 30,787 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.