Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $50.97 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

