Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $341.75 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

