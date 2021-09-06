Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Newmont by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 183,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 121,045 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

