MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

MDU stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $834,437. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

