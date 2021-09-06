Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE stock opened at $295.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.65. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.