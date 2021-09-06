Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

