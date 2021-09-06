Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

