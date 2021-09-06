Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 712,056 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $267.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

