Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $71.17 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

