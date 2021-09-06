Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

BLD stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average is $205.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

