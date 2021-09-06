Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $118.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

