Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
