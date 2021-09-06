Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

